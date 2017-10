LAGUARDO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 109 in Laguardo, Tennessee, is shut down Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi.

Authorities said four cars and an 18-wheeler are involved in the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The Wilson County roadway is expected to fully reopen to drivers by 1 p.m.

Additional information was not released.