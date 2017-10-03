Hearings begin in Brentwood Academy sexual assault case

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a war of words Tuesday morning in a Williamson County court room.

It was the first hearing for the civil case alleging sexual assault by four teenage boys against a then 12-year-old boy in a locker room at Brentwood Academy.

The attorneys representing the school and alleged perpetrators said the allegations are false and ruining the reputations of innocent people.

“When you file that second complaint, and you add the parents, and you use their initials, you are outing who they are, for whatever leverage they thought they were going to get. But what they got instead is they are going to have a defense that gets these awful, awful allegations that are not truthful,” said attorney Ed Silva, who represents a Brentwood Academy family.

News 2 also learned that the alleged victim’s family has new legal representation. The attorney, Justin Gilbert, defended their claims.

“The allegations are serious. It is unavoidable. And we do have an obligation to put what we believe in good faith to be the facts. We have done that, and if Brentwood Academy wants to point the finger elsewhere, they are going to have to come forward during the course of the case,” said Gilbert.

Attorneys for the school defended the role of the educators who were also named in the case.

“There are individuals who have been named in this lawsuit your honor. Teachers, administrators, coaches, people who aren’t doing a job to seek fame or fortune. They are trying to work to raise up children in a school,” said Tony Swafford, an attorney on behalf of Brentwood Academy.

The family of the alleged victim says their son was raped and assaulted in a locker room at Brentwood Academy during the 2014-15 school year. The attorneys agreed to a protective order that will seal medical and education records of the children.