Grand jury indicts man in July stabbing death at Quality Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand jury indicted a man on second-degree murder charges in a July stabbing death that took place at a Quality Inn.

Fesnando Santos is accused of killing Michael Cook, 37, on July 29 in the parking lot of the Brick Church Pike motel.

Metro police say the two men were involved in a heated argument that turned physical when Santos allegedly stabbed Cook.

A press release states officers located Santos a short time later at a nearby truck stop on W. Trinity Lane. In an interview with detectives on July 29, Santos claimed self-defense.

The case was staffed with the District Attorney’s Office and presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury, which returned the indictment against Santos last Friday.

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.