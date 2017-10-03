Driver pulled from burning car after crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was injured after a fiery, rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Exit 3 in the outbound lanes around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 passers-by saw the crash and pulled the man from the burning car, likely saving his life.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating to determine if speed was a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 4 a.m.