2nd person charged in May 2016 murder in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they arrested a second person in the May 2016 shooting death of a young Nashville man.

William Sigsby, 21, was booked into jail on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery.

His accused co-defendant, Dameisha Clark, also 21, was arrested in June 2016.

Metro police say Sigsby contacted Johnny Broadnax to arrange a drug deal on May 14, 2016. He’s accused of driving a stolen Dodge Charger to the Hickory Manor Apartments and firing shots at the 21-year-old victim.

Broadnax was driving an SUV at the time of the shooting and was shot in the chest, police said at the time. He died at the scene as his SUV crashed into a building.

Clark is alleged to have also been in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing to determine whether charges are warranted against anyone else.