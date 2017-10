RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Rutherford County early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Highway 231 near Rucker Road around 3:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported two people were killed in the crash.

The northbound lanes of 231 are currently closed to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.