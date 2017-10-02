What we know about Las Vegas suspect Stephen Paddock

LAS VEGAS (ABC News/AP) – Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 in Las Vegas Sunday night in what is now believed to be the worst mass shooting in US history.

Paddock was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday.

His brother said he was multi-millionaire real estate investor and was a licensed hunter and private pilot, according to the Associated Press.

Paddock’s brother said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night. Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can’t understand what happened.

“We have no idea how or why this happened,” Eric Paddock said. “As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the shooter had converted to Islam, but provided no evidence. Nevada authorities say they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone, and investigators saw no connection to international terrorism.

Asked about a potential motive, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he could not “get into the mind of a psychopath at this point.”

Public records offered no hint of financial distress or criminal history, and Eric Paddock, who spoke with reporters outside his home near Orlando, Florida, said he did not know of any religious or political affiliation his brother had.

Stephen Paddock had not served in the military and was “not an avid gun guy at all,” he said.

“Where the hell did he get automatic weapons?” Eric Paddock questioned. “He’s a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite and drove down and gambled in Las Vegas.”

But Eric Paddock also told The Associated Press that he had not talked to his brother in six months and last heard from him in a text message sent after Hurricane Irma.

“It was like, ‘You ok?’ ‘Yeah.’” Eric Paddock recalled. “We talked when we had something to talk about.”

Heavily armed police searched Paddock’s home in Mesquite, near the Arizona border about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, looking for clues Monday. Paddock lived there with his 62-year-old girlfriend, who authorities said was out of the country when the shooting happened. Eric Paddock described her as kindly and said she sometimes sent cookies to his mother.

Police also searched a two-bedroom home Paddock owned in a retirement community in Reno, 500 miles from Mesquite.

While Stephen Paddock appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a notorious bank robber, Eric Paddock confirmed to The Orlando Sentinel. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and wound up on the agency’s most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968, when Stephen Paddock was a teen.

An FBI poster issued after the escape said Benjamin Hoskins Paddock had been “diagnosed as psychopathic” and should be considered “armed and very dangerous.” He’d been serving a 20-year sentence for a string of bank robberies in Phoenix.

The elder Paddock remained on the lam for nearly a decade, living under an assumed name in Oregon. Investigators found him in 1978 after he attracted publicity for opening the state’s first licensed bingo parlor. He died in 1998.

Stephen Paddock bought his one-story, three-bedroom home in a newly built Mesquite subdivision for $369,000, in 2015, property records show. Past court filings and recorded deeds in California and Texas suggest he co-owned rental property.

He previously lived in another Mesquite — the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas — from 2004 to 2012, according to Mesquite, Texas, police Lt. Brian Parrish. Paddock owned at least three separate rental properties, Parrish said, and there was no indication the police department had any contact with him over that time, Parrish said.

He has been divorced at least twice, including marriages that ended in 1980 and 1990. One of the ex-wives lives in Southern California, where a large gathering of reporters congregated in her neighborhood. Los Angeles police Sgt. Cort Bishop said she did not want to speak with journalists. He relayed that the two had not been in contact for a long time and did not have children.

According to federal aviation records, Paddock was issued a private pilot’s license in November 2003. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said he obtained three-day, nonresident fishing licenses in 2009 and 2010.

In 2012, Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts in Nevada, saying he slipped and fell on a wet floor there. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration.

Reached by telephone, Paddock’s lawyer at the time, Jared R. Richards, said he could not comment because of client confidentiality concerns.