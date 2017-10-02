West Tenn. man among 50 killed in Las Vegas concert attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Tennessee man was among 50 people killed in the mass shooting at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Sonny Melton, 29, of Paris was with his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Dr. Gulish Melton posted on Facebook that she lost her “true love and knight in shining armor” and asked for time.

She was with her husband when the gunman opened fire. She was not injured.

Dr. Gulish Melton described the attack as horrific, adding “words cannot describe what happened last night.”

Melton was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

