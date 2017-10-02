Utah gun shop owner remembers selling gun to Las Vegas suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTVX)- The owner of a gun store in St. George, Utah, said he once sold a gun to the accused Las Vegas shooter.

Chris Michel, owner of Dixie GunWorx, told KTVX, “I recognized him immediately. He’s been in my store. We sold him a shotgun.”

Michel said the suspect, Stephen Paddock, came into his store at the beginning of 2017.

“He talked about how he just moved cloer to where we are,” he explained. “He said he was visiting local firearms shops.”

Michel told KTVX he takes down information on people who come into his shop as a precaution.

“If I can get information on them that makes me feel sketchy about them, then I can know one guy to watch,” he said. “[Paddock] didn’t set off any alarms. I didn’t think there was a problem with him. He came in, he wanted a firearm, he knew exactly what he was looking for. He just wanted a shotgun.”

Michel also said he was relieved apparently none of his weapons were used in the shooting.

PHOTOS: Shooting on the Vegas strip

Police in Mesquite, Nevada, where Paddock reportedly lived, also said they never had any run-ins with him.

He’s accused of opening fire on a crowd of about 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 and injuring over 500 more.

Authorities searched his home Monday and found weapons and ammunition, but Mesquite police spokesman Quinn Averett did not give details. Averett didn’t know how long Paddock had lived in the area.

Click here for complete coverage of the Las Vegas attack.