Trump calls Las Vegas shooting ‘act of pure evil,’ will meet with victims’ families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – President Trump today called the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night an “act of pure evil.”

“We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said from the White House.

At least 50 people were injured and hundreds more wounded when a gunman fired on concertgoers from the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Trump said he ordered the White House to lower its flags to half-staff in memory of the victims. Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims and said he would be praying for a “full and speedy recovery” for those injured.

Trump thanked the first responders and the officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their “miraculous” speed in responding.

“To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful,” Trump said.

The president said he will visit Las Vegas Wednesday “to meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of the victims.”

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today,” Trump said.

The president also responded on Twitter earlier this morning, sending his “condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families of the shooting.