New plan for Nashville soccer stadium: 90% to come from private sources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Plans for a public-private partnership to fund a Major League Soccer stadium at the Fairgrounds in Nashville were presented to Metro Council Monday.
Mayor Megan Barry and John Ingram, the lead investor for Nashville’s Major League Soccer expansion bid, made the presentation.
The plan calls for a 27,500 seat soccer-specific stadium.
The proposed project would cost $250 million dollars, with 90% of funding coming from private sources, including the MLS ownership group and revenue generated at the stadium.
The other 10% would come from public funds.
Mayor Barry says Nashville has not yet been awarded a MLS franchise, having plans for a stadium puts Nashville in a better position to win a franchise.