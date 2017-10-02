Nashvillians return from Las Vegas after horrifying mass shooting

There are 3 videos inside this story. Click here to see them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, love ones embraced each other at Nashville International Airport after returning from Las Vegas.

News 2 spoke with Jake Owen’s drummer who was on stage and performed shortly before the shooting.

He described what happened next.

“We literally just got done playing on stage. Everyone in the band did what they normally do, go off and take their stuff apart and go back and relax. They had a nice little lounging area where everyone was just going to hang out. Then all the sudden, you heard these pops and noises, and then you hear it again, then all the sudden you just see everyone freaking out and just running all over the place,” Myron Howell told News 2.

He continued, “It was like it can’t be real, like someone is playing a joke, you know. It was like a movie but it was not. It was real. Everyone was running around and hiding between everything they could.”

News 2 also waited with a mother as she anxiously awaited her daughter’s return. The moment the two reunited, they had an emotional embrace.

The daughter was at the concert during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Her mother, Clarise Green, shared the story of what happened.

“She was at the concert, her and several of their friends, and they heard gunshots and they started running,” she began.

Green continued, “They ran to Hooters where a mother picked them up and they were safe, but it was very tragic for her. Apparently, they saw things that we don’t want to see, we don’t want to know about. I just want to put my arms around her, that is all I want to do.”