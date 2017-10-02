Nashville server fled from Las Vegas gunfire

FOLEY, Alabama (WKRG) – Kathy Odom’s daughter, Tiffany, was one of hundreds of people running from gunfire Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Tiffany Odom was working the concert at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when gunfire erupted.

Kathy Odom woke up around 12:30 a.m. to a phone call from Tiffany.

“My phone rang, and it was my daughter’s number and there was nobody at the other end,” said Kathy Odom. “All I could hear was screaming hollering and racket. I thought, well maybe she just accidentally dialed my number, so i hung up.”

A few minutes later Tiffany Odom called her mother back to tell her she was running from gunfire.

“I didn’t know what to think because she told me she didn’t know whether she was going to live or die,” said Kathy Odom. “She said she could hear the gunfire and it was so close. She’s a fighter.”

Tiffany Odom was able to make it to a locked room in the Mandalay Bay Casino where she sheltered in place. She is safe, but her mother says she is still in shock after the attack.

