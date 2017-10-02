Nashville officials, business leaders respond to Las Vegas shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several Nashville officials have released statements about the shooting on the Las Vegas strip during a concert on Sunday night.

Mayor Megan Barry, Sarah Trahern of the Country Music Association, and Butch Spyridon from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp released the following statement in response to the shooting that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 400:

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists, and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

“Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.”

A vigil will be held Monday night at 6 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater. Those wishing to attend can park for free in Lot R of Nissan Stadium.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief Steve Anderson said his department was shocked and saddened by the mass shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims as well as the first responders and medical personnel who continue to deal with the unimaginable tragedy.”

The statement continued, “This police department’s resolve to protect Nashville’s families and visitors in neighborhoods and during special events has never been stronger. Our lines of communication with federal and state law enforcement partners are open and strong as we jointly conduct threat assessments. Nevertheless, Sheriff Lombard in Las Vegas is right that it can be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to know what is in the mind of lone gunman despite our best efforts.”

Chief Anderson said he expects to speak with Sheriff Lombardo about the specifics of Sunday night’s events to see if there is anything the department can learn to better protect Nashville.

“We will incorporate any lessons learned into our training protocols at the MNPD Academy as we pledge to do everything humanly possible to keep our city safe.”