Nashville hosting vigil for Las Vegas victims at Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Nashville is hosting a vigil Monday night for the victims of the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people were killed and over 500 injured Sunday night in what’s being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

According to authorities, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino onto a crowd of concert goers as Jason Aldean played on the stage.

The vigil is free and open to the public. Gates of Ascend open at 5:30 p.m. with the vigil beginning at 6 p.m.

Candles will be provided.

