Music City Cares Fund for victims of Las Vegas Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Music City Cares Fund.

100% of donations will go to Las Vegas to help with the needs of shooting victims in Las Vegas.

“Country music is the heart of Music City,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We are reaching out to country music fans who fell victim to this evil. They must know we care and care deeply. Our prayers are with them.”

Donations to the Music City Cares Fund are tax-deductible. To give to the Fund, go to http://www.cfmt.org.

Other places to give include the National Compassion Fund Las Vegas, with 100% of funds to be distributed directly to victims of the shooting. Donations to the fund are held separately from general donations to the National Center for Victims of Crime.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has worked with a number of entertainers through the years, in the country music community and in other musical genres, both through benefit relief efforts and through funds established and administered by The Community Foundation.

For more information about the Community Foundation, call 615-321-4939 or visit http://www.cfmt.org .