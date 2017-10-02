Man shot twice, pistol whipped at South Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot twice and pistol whipped during a possible robbery attempt in South Nashville early Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight at the Whispering Hills Apartments on McMurray Drive.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was walking in the area when three men approached him.

The victim was hit in the head and face with a pistol and shot in the leg and foot, according to police.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

Nothing was taken from the victim and the suspects fled the scene in a red car.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.