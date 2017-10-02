Las Vegas safety check: How to check on friends, family in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) – The Las Vegas concert is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead.

Las Vegas law enforcement officials shared a number for people to call and check on loved ones. Call and share this number: 1-866-535-5654.

Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature for Las Vegas, where people were able to let others know they were safe.

A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival.

Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive was not immediately known.

In an address to the country, President Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and added: “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.” He ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.

