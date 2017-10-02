Knoxville gun instructors explain laws on automatic weapons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The shock of the shooting along the Las Vegas strip has many in America wondering how the gunman got his hands on such devastating firepower.

Many Knoxville gun store owners say they feel like they’re the last line of defense for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Their job is making sure everything is legal and done right so that the wrong people don’t get a firearm.

At Knoxville Gun Range, General Manager Robbie Paskiewicz says a full-automatic firearm can be rented, but they take special precautions to make sure everyone is safe.

“When you go out to the range, one of our machine-gunners goes with you and watches you and actually has a hand on you the entire time to control that weapon,” said owner Jay Snider.

Machine guns can legally be owned if it was manufactured before 1986 with approval by the ATF.

“It takes right now up to two years to get approved to have one of those guns, and it costs $10,000 per gun and up to $120-150,000 per gun and then you have to fill out a $200 tax stamp that allows you to have that gun,” added Snider.

It is illegal to build or manufacture a machine gun. Snider says those caught building or manufacturing a machine gun could face 25 years in prison and a $250,000 find if they are caught.

Instructors say it’s distressing and dangerous when someone buys parts to build an automatic firearm.

“We instill the critical importance of safety because when you pull the trigger of a firearm that’s loaded, you’re responsible for where that bullet goes,” said Steven A. Fisher retired FBI Special Agent and instructor at Knoxville Gun Range. “The acronym we often use is BANK. Be sure of your target, assume every gun is loaded, never point at anything you don’t want to shoot, and keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire.”

Fisher says seeing things like what happened in Las Vegas is a reminder about our security. He says people always need to be asking themselves if they are safe and where and how they can escape, adding that hesitation can get you hurt.

