Hero of Antioch church shooting to be given own day in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of La Vergne is holding a special ceremony Tuesday to honor the hero of the Antioch church shooting.

Caleb Engle confronted the gunman who opened fire inside Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sept. 24. One woman was killed and another seven injured, including Engle.

While he doesn’t want to be hailed a hero, many credit the 22-year-old church usher with saving countless lives. He received high praise from the Nashville mayor, as well as the city’s chief of police.

Now, the city of La Vergne invites the public to honor the young man who showed such “extraordinary bravery.”

City officials said in a statement Monday, “Engle comes from a family with a long line of community service, and the Engle family is well known here in our city. His grandmother and father both served La Vergne as city employees, and Caleb himself once called La Vergne home.”

Engle will be honored with a proclamation designating October 4 as “Caleb Engle Day” in the city of La Vergne.

The special ceremony will take place during the monthly mayor and aldermen meeting in the board room inside City Hall at 7 p.m.

