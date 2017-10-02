Former first lady of Nashville described Vegas concert site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former first lady of Nashville Traci Peel was in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at as outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400.

Peel spends a lot of time in Las Vegas for her work and was preparing to host a conference.

She described the site of the Route 91 Harvest concert to News 2.

“I’m very very familiar with the concert site. It is directly on the strip, it’s like a very large parking lot, blocked off all the way around with barriers and fences,” recalled Peel.

“Once the shooting took place, they literally had nowhere to go and it would be hard to get out.”