East Tennessee families with Las Vegas connections heartbroken by tragedy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – People with Tennessee and Las Vegas connections say they are heartbroken by the recent tragedy.

Jay Kersting and his family used to live in Knoxville. They now live in Las Vegas and his wife works close to the area where the shooting happened.

Kersting said via Skype on Monday his wife was safe, but it was a sleepless night full of worry and concern.

“Keep us in your prayers, positive thoughts, whatever you do, please keep doing it for us,” said Kersting.

University of Tennessee graduate Glenda Jordan also lives in Las Vegas. As soon as she heard the news, she immediately wanted to help in any way she could.

She ended up making her way to a blood donation center where she found several other people ready to help.

“I’m a doer. I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing,” said Jordan. She says as the day went, on dozens of people came out to donate blood or give donations of food and water.

East Tennessee resident Jordan Adams used to live in Las Vegas. She spent most of the day checking Facebook and making calls to friends from her Maryville office.

She knew several people who were at the concert. While most of them are safe, she says one of her friends was hurt while jumping a fence to get away. She also shared a video of another friend who had to run away and seek shelter behind a bus stop while the shooting was happening.

“It is an overwhelming, strange feeling to think this is reality. This is really happening,” said Adams.

Adams said she is just thankful most of her friends are okay but worries about the emotional impact of this tragedy moving forward while mourning the lives lost.

