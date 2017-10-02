Driver indicted in drag racing crash that killed elderly Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man was indicted in the July crash that killed an elderly man in South Nashville.

Kevin Carcamo-Rodriguez, 20, was issued a state misdemeanor citation for drag racing at the time of the July 31 crash. But on Monday, police say he now faces charges of vehicular homicide by drag racing and vehicular homicide by recklessness.

Carcamo-Rodriiguez is accused in the death of James Bryan, 87, who had just turned on Antioch Pike when his Buick sedan was hit. He was pinned inside his car and later died of his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At the time, authorities said Carcamo-Rodriiguez had been drag racing in his 2014 Nissan 370z.

He is currently free on $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in court in the near future.