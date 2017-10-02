25-year-old motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old man died two days after crashing his motorcycle overnight Friday in Nashville.

Metro police said Daniel Gregory was critically injured at 1 a.m. Saturday when he crashed with a pickup truck at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Jacksonian Drive.

Gregory then died of his injuries Monday.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old was riding his 1994 Honda motorcycle west on Lebanon Pike when he collided with the Ford F-150 as it was turning left onto Jacksonian Drive.

The driver of the pickup reported that he did not see any oncoming traffic at the intersection and began to turn left on a yellow flashing light, Metro police said.

Gregory struck the passenger side of the truck and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the truck was not injured.

A press release states witnesses reported the motorcycle was being operated without lights.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on Gregory to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in this fatal crash.