Texans Blast Titans 57-14

HOUSTON, Tex. (WKRN) – It couldn’t have gone worse for the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Houston.

The Texans set a franchise record for most points scored racking up 57 in a blowout win to send the Titans to 2-2.

Marcus Mariota threw one of his two interceptions on the opening drive of the game as the Texans turned the momentum off the turnover into 21 straight points on their first three possessions.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tied an NFL rookie record with five total touchdowns in the game going 25/34 for 283 yards and four touchdowns while running for one more.

Marcus Mariota and the Titans did have a brief answer as Mariota led the team on two touchdown drives where he rushed for two touchdowns before leaving the game with an injured hamstring at halftime.

After Mariota left with the injury, back up quarterback Matt Cassel came into the game. He threw for 21 yards and threw two interceptions himself.

Head coach Mike Mularkey was obviously frustrated after the loss but said his team may have needed it to get better with 12 games still to play.

“They obviously played a better football game then we did in all 3 phases and uh again include coaching on that so tough lesson learned for us and maybe part of the process we may need something like that to happen to us it happens every week. I mean look what happened to Jacksonville against us and look what happened the following week, came back strong and I see that very, I see that as a good example,” said Mularkey.

The Titans hit the road again next week for a redemption game in Miami against the Dolphins.