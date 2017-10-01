Puerto Rico crisis hits home for Nashville resident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – RJ Robles hasn’t heard from some family, since before Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 11 days ago.

Robles now anxiously awaits word, from an island anxiously awaiting help.

Long gone are the wind and rain from Hurricane Maria, but its mark remains across the US territory.

“A lot of flooding, there’s actually a lot of debris all over the island,” explained Robles.

RJ spent many summers on the island, visiting a large family that calls it home.

Much of the family has been silent since Maria made landfall.

“Grandparents on both sides, both parents, great aunts and uncles on both sides of the family, ” said Robles. “I’ve been able to get a hold of a couple cousins, who have been able to go see my grandparents who are in their 70’s, and have been able to find out they’re safe.”

Those grandparents, Julian and Victoria, are safe for now.

Grandmother Victoria Perez is diabetic, a condition that’s extra dangerous in a country without power.

“That means they have to find a way to keep her insulin at a cool temperature,” said Robles. “It’s been really hot on the island since the hurricane.”

The US territory has topped headlines coast to coast this week.

This, after a flurry of tweets by the president. Many calling out the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, for ‘poor leadership’.

RJ hopes to see less twitter activity from the White House, and more aid on the streets for an island in desperate need.

“Puerto Ricans are us citizens, we belong to this country,” said Robles. “As US citizens, what we’re asking for is for the us to care about all of its citizens.”