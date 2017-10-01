Possible terror attack in Canada; officer stabbed and pedestrians hit by truck

EDMONTON, Alta. (ABC) – Police in Canada were investigating a possible terror attack Sunday morning in Edmonton.

It happened near Commonwealth Stadium, where a Canadian football game was being played.

Officials tell ABC News that the suspect was speeding when he barreled through a police barricade and hit a police officer.

The driver reportedly got out of his car and went on the attack- stabbing an officer several times.

Police on the scene were able to identify the driver from the car’s registration information.

Several hours later, officers stopped a u-haul moving truck at a police checkpoint and noticed the name of driver on his license was similar to the suspect they were looking for.

Police say the driver of the u-haul truck drove off and appeared to deliberately strike pedestrians along the way.

At least four people on the street were hit and injured.

Officials believe the two incidents are relate.

An ISIS flag was displayed on the dashboard of the car that crashed into the barricade.

No other information was made available.