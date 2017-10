TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn (WKRN) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a report of a plane crash in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

The crash reportedly happened near the Tellico Trout Hatchery in Cherokee National Forest.

Emergency crews are on their way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

