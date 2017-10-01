Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, October 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday is the day of the fall festivals!

First one is at the Hermitage. It’s a free day of art and music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The next one is the Bells Bend area, it’s Green Door Gourmet’s Fall Festival.

You’ll find hayrides, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, a magic show and more.

It’s $15 for adults and $5 for kids That’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today over on River Road Pike.

Also today is your chance to paint the streets of Centennial Park with chalk! It’s Nashville Chalk Fest.

The free family festival benefits the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center. That’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last but certainly not least, today is the last day of the Le Creuset Factory Sale.

If you know anything about Le Creuset, you know it’s pricey. But the discounts you’ll find at this sale are very rare!

So rare they’ve only done this a couple of other times and this is the first time in Nashville.

They are at the Music City Center. It costs $10 to get in but 100 % of the ticket sales benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and the Nashville Food Project.

The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m