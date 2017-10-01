New information about burned bodies in cars found in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two separate cases of bodies found in burned-out cars in Cheatham County have the community on edge.

Sunday the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to squash rumors of a third body being found. They also shared some new information in the case.

THIRD BURNED OUT VEHICLE JUST RUMOR… NOT TRUE! FB friends, there are messages going around on social media and questions that a third vehicle with a body inside was discovered. This is just rumor and not true. We want to calm the fears of all Cheatham residents and assure the two recent homicides are actively being investigated by TBI and the Cheatham Sheriff’s Office. There is evidence that both victims were from the Nashville area and were brought to Cheatham to be disposed of. We will solve these two with the assistance of Metro Police and other agencies. If you have any information you would like to share, you will remain confidential.

This was the first time someone has publicly stated that the bodies both came from the Nashville area.

The first body was found Sept. 7 off of Wiley Pardue Road in Ashland City. The second discovered Sept. 23 near River Road near Pond Creek Road

