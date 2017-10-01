Metro police searching for missing dementia patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a missing person Sunday. Police say James Newby, 73, suffers from dementia.

Newby was last seen Sunday at 2 a.m. in downtown Nashville near the Hard Rock Cafe. He had been visiting downtown with family.

Newby, of Fowler Street in Old Hickory, is wearing a yellow t- shirt and blue jeans. Newby is 6’1” tall with a medium build.

Anyone seeing Newby or knowing his whereabouts is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.