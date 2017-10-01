JOE BIDDLE: State’s football lights go dark

It’s impossible to believe.

The Tennessee Vols lost a forgettable 41-0 SEC East game to Georgia at Neyland Stadium. At the same time Vanderbilt lost 38-24 to Florida in the Swamp. The Florida-Georgia winner will likely win the SEC East and a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

Sunday, your Tennessee Titans laid the biggest egg of them all, getting blown out by the Houston Texans in Houston, 57-14. This Titans team needs some professional counseling. Where, oh where, did they come up with that game plan? They were ultra-lethargic when compared with the Texans.

The Texans rolled up 445 yards of offense while the Titans started the game with three straight three and out possessions.

The Titans were penalized six times for 88 yards, unacceptable.

They had five turnovers to one for the Texans. The Texans had the football close to 40 minutes while the Titans were limited to 20:19 minutes.

The Titans defense allowed a Texans franchise record 57 points, the largest number in the Texans’ franchise history.

The Titans leaky defense and Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson made it look easy. Watson passed for four touchdowns, ran for another touchdown.

If that score wasn’t bad enough Titans QB Marcus Mariota left the game in the third period with a hamstring injury. Who knows when Mariota will return but backup Matt Cassel is not the answer.

Someone promise me Mariota is not another Jake Locker.

The Titans were predicted to win the AFC South division. Go ahead and laugh now.

I investigated how the other Tennessee football playing teams fared this weekend.

Football time in Tennessee was bleak at best.

The Titans, Vols and Commodores really stunk it up. All three of those losers could not touch the embarrassment that was the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans toyed with them. They have knocked off the Titans in nine of 11 games.

Houston led at halftime and they had been 19-0 when leading at halftime

No wonder Houston boat-raced them. Now let’s take a peek at the other teams scores.

MTSU lost to Florida Atlantic, coached by former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin. That obviously brought joy to all Big Orange fans. Tennessee State lost the John Merritt Classic 19-16 in two overtimes to Eastern Illinois.

Tennessee Tech lost 34-7 to Jacksonville (AL.) State. East Tennessee State lost to Furman, 56-35.Chattanooga lost to Western Carolina, 45-7.

Memphis’ game against Georgia State was cancelled so they could make up the game against UCF that was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

They too were decimated 40-13.

Long suffering Austin Peay is the only team on fire. The Governors beat OVC foe UT-Martin 7-0, marking the first time since the 1986 season that Peay has won three straight games.

Credit Sewanee’s team for beating Kenyon 45-20, before a rousing crowd of 1,328 at Hardee-McGee Field on the Mountain. I would think the 328 were kids and dogs that were playing in the end zones during the game.

It was a black day for state football teams. But relax. It can’t get any worse.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.