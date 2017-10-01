Hero usher gives credit to God and his church 1 week after Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the same people sat in the pews Sunday, but the mood was decidedly different one week after a deadly shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

For the first time, Caleb Engle, the man credited by stopping the shooter, spoke briefly to the media saying simply that he is not the hero, God is.

Also in attendance Sunday was Minister Joey Spann. He was released from the hospital on Thursday after being treated for bullet wounds to his chest and finger.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Antioch church

Spann says he is healing well and praying for his wife who remains in the hospital, along with 2 others injured in the shooting.

Click here for complete coverage on the Antioch church shooting.