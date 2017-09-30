White supremacist group, counter-protesters stage peaceful protest in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crossville police said that peaceful protests occurred Saturday evening.

Officers said their police department assisted the Tennessee State Park Rangers at Cumberland Mountain State Park with the protest.

Police confirmed that at least 50 members of a white nationalist group met at the park throughout the day.

There were also 50 other people present, who actively protested the presence of the group. Police officers were also present to ensure the protest stayed peaceful.

While the peaceful demonstrations went off without a hitch, the police department said they will remain on alert.

“The City of Crossville Police Department will remain vigilant in the protection of the public and the protection of the property and rights of the citizens and visitors to the City of Crossville for the duration of any visit by either of these groups,” the department stated.

The department also said they appreciated the groups for keeping the protests peaceful.