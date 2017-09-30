Tennessee blanked by #7 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After sneaking by UMass last weekend, the Tennessee Volunteers were looking for a big win this weekend at Neyland Stadium taking on the 7th ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

However, home field advantage didn’t do anything for the Vols Saturday afternoon as they fell to the Bulldogs 41-0. With the loss the Volunteers are 3-2 overall but 0-2 in SEC East conference play.

The Volunteers offense just couldn’t find a groove throughout the game. Quarterback Quinten Dormady’s line was flat, as he was just 5 of 16 for 64 yards and 2 interceptions. The Bulldogs outrushed the Vols 294 yards to 64 yards.

As for Tennessee’s defense, it held steady in the first half but couldn’t sustain Georgia’s attack on the ground.

Tennessee will have a bye week next as they try to regroup for a meeting with South Carolina in two weeks.