Shooting in La Vergne injures at least one early Saturday

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police spent the day Saturday sorting out what happened on Plantation Boulevard in La Vergne.

According to La Vergne Police Chief Mike Walker, witnesses say 3 cars came from Murfreesboro after an earlier disagreement.

People in the cards reportedly brought some sort of weapons and attacked 2-3 people at the Plantation Blvd. location.

During the altercation a gun was fired and one person was struck, according to Chief Walker, who added that ‘he was taken’ to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was released on the patient’s condition or the incident.

