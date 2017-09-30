Police searching for 2 gunmen involved in shooting at Hermitage lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro detectives are looking for two men involved in a shooting at Pharaoh’s Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike in Hermitage early Saturday morning.

Police say Jamilah Jackson Jr. was standing in the parking lot when the two gunmen jumped out of a white Nissan Juke and fired multiple shots at him.

The 23-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

The suspects are described as black men, one with a thin build and one heavyset. Both have shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Any who recognizes the gunmen or have any information is urged to call our partners at Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.