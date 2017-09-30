3 of 5 escaped juveniles back in Metro police custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for five escapees from a residential youth detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
According to police the juveniles took the keys to the facility from a female security guard after hitting her in the head Saturday around 2:30 a.m. and then fled the facility.
The boys police were looking for are:
- Cornelius Moore, 17, of Shelby County
- Clifton Douglas, 16, of Shelby County
- Kequan Waller, 16, of Nashville
- Dunken Thornton, 17, of Putnam County
- Victor Hernandez, 16, of Nashville
The security guard was transported to Summit Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone seeing the escapees or knowing their whereabouts is urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.