3 of 5 escaped juveniles back in Metro police custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for five escapees from a residential youth detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

According to police the juveniles took the keys to the facility from a female security guard after hitting her in the head Saturday around 2:30 a.m. and then fled the facility.

The boys police were looking for are:

Cornelius Moore, 17, of Shelby County

Clifton Douglas, 16, of Shelby County

Kequan Waller, 16, of Nashville

Dunken Thornton, 17, of Putnam County

Victor Hernandez, 16, of Nashville

The security guard was transported to Summit Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone seeing the escapees or knowing their whereabouts is urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.