3 of 5 escaped juveniles back in Metro police custody

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for five escapees from a residential youth detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

According to police the juveniles took the keys to the facility from a female security guard after hitting her in the head Saturday around 2:30 a.m. and then fled the facility.

The boys police were looking for are:

  • Cornelius Moore, 17, of Shelby County
  • Clifton Douglas, 16, of Shelby County
  • Kequan Waller, 16, of Nashville
  • Dunken Thornton, 17, of Putnam County
  • Victor Hernandez, 16, of Nashville

The security guard was transported to Summit Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone seeing the escapees or knowing their whereabouts is urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.