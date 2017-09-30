Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, September 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday is ‘Good Neighbor Day’ and the best way to celebrate of course is with your neighborhood.

North Nashville is getting together at Elizabeth Park today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a lot to see and do there today and what caught my eye is the Chili Cook Off and three parades! And of course a lot of fun for kids.

And how about an outdoor boot camp led by Carrie Underwood’s personal trainer, Erin Oprea.

She’s teamed up with Shawn Booth. An alum from the show The Bachelorette – if you know who I’m talking about you know these two are in great shape!

The workout starts at 9:30 a.m. at Walk of Fame Park and it is $20.

It’s pretty much guaranteed to sell out so make sure you register here before you go.

It’s officially fall and Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is celebrating this weekend.

Today is the first day of their Fall Fest. It’s a great weekend for art and music and that’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

I hope it’s not too early to start thinking about lunch, because the Taco Festival starts at Noon at Centennial Park.

It’s $12 to get in and then the tacos are just $2