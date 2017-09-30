Nashville Predators, Red Cross team up for blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday.

The blood drive is being held during the preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena.

The drive started at 4 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

All donors will receive a free commemorative Preds t-shirt and a coupon for a free Sports Clips haircut via email several days after their donation