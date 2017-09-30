JOE BIDDLE: Butch’s days are numbered

Memo to Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie: Seen enough, John?

Seen enough to know that no matter how much rope you give Butch Jones, he is turning into an embarrassment to Tennessee football?

The television cameras zeroed in on a Vols fan with mouth wide open, yawning. I’m sure she was not alone. The fans started booing Butch before halftime and it continued until angry Vols fans vacated Neyland Stadium.

Seen enough when Butch was seen biting his lip late in the game after his punter hit a Georgia player’s facemask it was so far off the mark. The punt went for minus-four yards. Earlier, the Vols center hit himself in the rear end when trying to snap to the punter.

It was pathetic. It was a tragedy. It was a comedy of errors.

It was over after halftime. Georgia was on top, 24-0. Vols quarterback Quenten Dormady played a starring role in Bulldogs’ victory. His two first half interceptions made it easy for the Dawgs. He completed 3 out of 12 passes for 11 yards. Georgia turned four UT turnovers into 10 points.

With Peyton Manning honored at halftime, I can’t imagine what he thought. I thought UT athletic department legend Gus Manning could have matched what Dormady did.

Butch put backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the second half. The freshman didn’t show much and the score climbed to 41-0 in the waning moments of the game.

Georgia threw a shutout on the Vols. No points Nada. They scored 41 points with freshman quarterback Jake Fromm calling the shots.

Asked after the game how concerned Butch was about his offense, he took the blame, as he should.

“Very concerned. It was as bad of an offensive performance as I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s inexcusable’’ Butch said. He said his team never established any rhythm or tempo.

“Right now we’re being tested. That’s what I told our football team. Our character is being tested, everything about us. But there’s no excuses.’’

No excuses accepted.

The Vols gained 142 yards on offense. Georgia rolled up 378 yards.

The way they have played in big games this season begs the question as to how valid all these high school recruiting services are with Butch signing top 10 recruiting classes. Talk about fake news. How about fake coaching?

Where is the pride? Where is the spark, the hope? Where is the competitive spirit?

Where, John Currie? Where?

It is obvious Butch Jones is in over his head. He may be a good football coach, but he is a less than mediocre head coach, one that can field a team that can compete in the Southeastern Conference.

The longer John Currie allows Butch to dig himself out of a hole he dug, the longer it will take the program to recover.

Tennessee slipped to 0-25 in all games vs. Associated Press’ Top 10 teams going back to former Vols coach Phillip Fulmer’s final season in 2008.

In preseason media predictions, Georgia was voted to win the SEC Least, I mean East, and the Dawgs had the Vols’ number Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols first play was an interception. Georgia turned it into a 7-0 lead and never looked back. In five years, Butch Jones’ SEC record is 14-20. His defense gave up 378 yards to Georgia. The Vols managed 142.

The numbers don’t lie, John. The numbers don’t lie.

