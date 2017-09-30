Franklin golf course drops “Forrest” from it’s name

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin golf course has decided to change its name.

The Forrest Crossing Golf Course, located on Riverview Rd. near Lewisburg Pike, announced Saturday that they would be taking the “Forrest” off of their name to make the name “The Crossing Golf Course”.

The owner of the company, American Golf, released an official statement regarding the matter.

“American Golf had been considering a name change for some time. We believe that the game of golf is a sport that can help bring people together despite their differences, and want everyone to feel welcome to play our beautiful course,” the company stated.

No official word if the course was originally named after Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest.