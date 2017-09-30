Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular for Saturday, September 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you want to take your furry friends out for a walk today — it will be the perfect day to do it! There’s lots of fun fall events for the whole family going on too!

Our first stop is in Franklin — where “Granite City Food and Brewery” will be holding “Octoberfest”…that’s from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The fall festival will include face painting, corn hole, yard Jenga and live music. Admission is free.

In Columbia, the 3rd Annual Mule town Music-fest is going on today! It’s from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday not only will there be music — there will be some artwork from local artists and art students on display around the downtown square.

An all-day pass will cost you $30, but it’s all for a good cause, proceeds will benefit the United Way of Maury County.

Another festival going on today — the Fall Harvest Festival at Fontanel mansion. It runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be live music — including country, Americana, and bluegrass. Carnival rides, games, food trucks and even a petting zoo! Parking and admission are both free!