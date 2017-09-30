Court documents reveal 5-month-old died after being left in hot van

AUBURN, Ky. (WKRN) – An arrest report for a Logan County man reveals his five-month-old daughter died of hyperthermia after being left in a hot van with her two young sisters.

The baby’s father Michael “Tony” Thigpen was charged Thursday.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called on June 10 to a home on Belcher Drive in Auburn.

The five-month-old was found deceased at the home. Her two siblings were rushed to a hospital in Bowling Green before being transported to Vanderbilt.

According to an arrest report, Thigpen told deputies that he left all three children in a van for “an extended period of time.”

Thigpen claimed he had fallen asleep after being awake for 24 hours.

Investigators said Thigpen will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree neglect and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.