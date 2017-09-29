Wanted: Smyrna church robbery suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have a new lead in the burglary at the True Vine Free Will Baptist church in Smyrna.

They’re looking for Logan Wallace. Police believe he broke into the church in the early morning hours of September 16 and stole two guitars, including a Les Paul, donated by Gibson Guitars.

Police say a News 2 viewer, who saw surveillance video from the church on TV, helped them ID Wallace as the suspect.

Detectives believe Wallace pawned one of the stolen guitars on September 16, on the afternoon of the burglary.

They are asking for the public’s help to find Wallace. Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. John Liehr at Smyrna Police at 615-267-5013

MORE: Smyrna place of worship becomes a target for theft