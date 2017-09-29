Two charged with civil rights violations in Islamic Center vandalism case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Murfreesboro men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for damaging and defacing the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, and conspiring to commit a civil rights violation.

Charles Dwight Stout III, 19, and Thomas Avery Gibbs, 18, are accused of putting bacon around the entrance to the Islamic Center. Pork products are forbidden by Islam. The two are also accused of spray painting profane references to Allah on the building. In addition, prosecutors say Stout was wearing a World War II – era Nazi gas mask.

As part of the investigation, police released a surveillance photo of suspects at the building

According to U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran, Stout destroyed the clothing he wore and deleted photos on his cell phone. Earlier this month, Stout was charged with obstructing a federal investigation by deleting photographic evidence.

Members of the Islamic Center discovered the vandalism July 10, 2017, when they arrived for morning prayers.

If convicted both men face up to a year in prison.

