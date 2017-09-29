The Latest: Health secretary price resigns amid travel flap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s travel on charter flights and that by other members of the Trump Cabinet. (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.

Tom Price’s partial repayment and public regrets couldn’t save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president’s Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

Trump had said he was “not happy” with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer’s dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump’s agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members’ travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

___

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll soon have a decision on the fate of his embattled health secretary — maybe as early as today.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has been dogged by criticism over a pattern of booking costly charter flights for official travel.

The president says he will be “announcing something in the pretty near future.” Trump says Price has not offered to resign.

Price is a “good man,” Trump added, but he’s “not happy” over the travel flap.

“I don’t like the optics,” he told reporters as he left the White House for the weekend.

___

2:35 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency says four flights on noncommercial aircraft taken by Administrator Scott Pruitt were preapproved by ethics lawyers.

Documents show Pruitt and his staff chartered a private plane for an Aug. 4 trip from Denver to Durango, Colorado, to visit the Gold King Mine, site of a spill last year. The administrator also took three flights on government-owned planes to New York, North Dakota and a roundtrip between airports in Pruitt’s native Oklahoma.

Letters released by EPA show the flights cost a total of $58,000 and were approved by the agency’s general counsel’s office.

EPA’s inspector general opened an inquiry last month into Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel on commercial planes. The Associated Press reported earlier this year that Pruitt often spends weekends at his Tulsa home.