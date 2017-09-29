Prep Blitz Scores: Sept. 29, 2017

BGA 44 Whites Creek 6
Creek Wood 21 White House-Heritage 14
Ensworth 31 Father Ryan 14
FRA 56 Goodpasture 16
Gallatin 49 Hunters Lane 10
Davidson Academy 56 Tipton-Rosemark 9
Macon Co. 28 Stone Memorial 16
Oakland 41 Coffee Co. 9
Jo Byrns 27 Clay Co. 6
Columbia Academy 53 Community 14
Meigs Co. 41 Cumberland Co. 20
Lewis Co. 21 Forrest 7
Summit 48 Franklin Co. 13
Huntingdon 49 Collinwood 8
Nashville Christian 55 Crossville Christian 14
White House 6 Portland 0
Eagleville 56 Richland 8
Mt. Juliet 31 Rossview 17
Riverdale 30 Cookeville 28
Sequatchie Co. 25 Smith Co. 21
Trousdale Co. 36 E. Robertson 22
Blackman 62 Warren Co. 0
Northeast 20 Clarksville 14
Cornersville 36 Fayetteville 24
Gordonsville 28 Monterey 0
Page 28 Lincoln Co. 0
Livingston Academy 29 DeKalb Co. 18
Brentwood Ac. 26 Baylor 0
Hillwood 51 Glencliff 0
Scotts Hill 14 Hickman 7
Brentwood 42 Independence 14
Maplewood 20 Spring Hill 17
Cane Ridge 33 Overton 13
Lebanon 34 Station Camp 32
Dyer Co. 35 Northwest 19