Prep Blitz Scores: Sept. 29, 2017

WKRN web staff Published:
Football Sports Generic
(Graphic: WKRN)

BGA 44 Whites Creek 6

Creek Wood 21  White House-Heritage 14

Ensworth 31  Father Ryan 14

FRA 56  Goodpasture 16

Gallatin 49  Hunters Lane 10

Davidson Academy 56  Tipton-Rosemark 9

Macon Co. 28 Stone Memorial 16

Oakland 41  Coffee Co. 9

Jo Byrns 27  Clay Co. 6

Columbia Academy 53  Community 14

Meigs Co. 41  Cumberland Co. 20

Lewis Co. 21  Forrest 7

Summit 48  Franklin Co. 13

Huntingdon 49  Collinwood 8

Nashville Christian 55  Crossville Christian 14

White House 6  Portland 0

Eagleville 56  Richland 8

Mt. Juliet 31  Rossview 17

Riverdale 30  Cookeville 28

Sequatchie Co. 25  Smith Co. 21

Trousdale Co. 36  E. Robertson 22

Blackman 62  Warren Co. 0

Northeast 20  Clarksville 14

Cornersville 36  Fayetteville 24

Gordonsville 28  Monterey 0

Page 28  Lincoln Co. 0

Livingston Academy 29  DeKalb Co. 18

Brentwood Ac. 26 Baylor 0

Hillwood 51 Glencliff 0

Scotts Hill 14 Hickman 7

Brentwood 42 Independence 14

Maplewood 20 Spring Hill 17

Cane Ridge 33 Overton 13

Lebanon 34 Station Camp 32

Dyer Co. 35 Northwest 19