Police officer killed in Georgia, two suspects captured

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (WKRN) – Two police officers have been shot in Polk County, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta.  One is dead, the other was hit in a bullet-proof vest, according to WSB-TV

Two suspects are now under arrest.

Police arrested a woman Friday morning, but spent several hours hunting for Seth Brandon Spangler.

Spangler has ties to the Chattanooga, Tenn. area. He was arrested in 2014 in Hamilton County as a wanted fugitive from Walker County, Georgia and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released pictures of Spangler on Twitter.