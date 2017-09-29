Police officer killed in Georgia, two suspects captured

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (WKRN) – Two police officers have been shot in Polk County, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta. One is dead, the other was hit in a bullet-proof vest, according to WSB-TV

Two suspects are now under arrest.

Police arrested a woman Friday morning, but spent several hours hunting for Seth Brandon Spangler.

Spangler has ties to the Chattanooga, Tenn. area. He was arrested in 2014 in Hamilton County as a wanted fugitive from Walker County, Georgia and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released pictures of Spangler on Twitter.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017