Police: Man tried to hit officer with car on TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop on the campus of Tennessee State University Tuesday lands one man in jail after he allegedly tried to run over an officer.

Metro police reported Nickolas Dillard, 23, was driving his vehicle on the sidewalk of campus around 4 a.m.

When an officer asked for Dillard’s drivers license, he allegedly turned the steering wheel toward him and tried to hit the officer.

Dillard then reportedly drove through campus and later jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran into the woods.

He was later arrested and booked into the Metro jail.

After searching the vehicle, police found a ski mask and items described as burglary tools. Dillard also has an outstanding warrant for felony weapon possession and was driving on a revoked license.

He was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, possession of burglary tools and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $59,000.